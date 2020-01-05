Extron Introduces New Compact 4K/60 4:4:4 HDMI Matrix

The What: Extron has added the DXP 42 HD 4K PLUS to the DXP HD 4K PLUS Series of high-performance HDMI matrix switchers. This 4x2 model supports data rates up to 18Gbps and video resolutions up to 4K60 with 4:4:4 chroma sampling.

The What Else: To maintain signal integrity and reliability, it provides automatic cable equalization on each input and independent output re-clocking to reshape and restore video signal timing on both HDMI outputs. Extron technologies such as EDID Minder and Key Minder improve system performance and compliance with HDCP-encrypted content. The matrix switcher also facilitates integration into a wide variety of professional AV applications, with audio de-embedding and audio breakaway capabilities.

The audio outputs on the DXP 42 HD 4K PLUS simplify integration with a local audio system. Embedded digital audio from a source can be switched along with its corresponding video signal to either or both selected HDMI outputs. Built-in audio de-embedders allow signals to be routed to analog audio outputs and made available as line-level stereo audio on captive screw connectors. The internal de-embedders eliminate the need for external HDMI audio extraction products. The result of integrating the DXP 42 HD 4K PLUS matrix switcher is fewer boxes in the AV system for reduced system complexity and maintenance costs.

“System designers and integrators often need compact matrix switchers for use in small meeting rooms and collaboration spaces,” said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing. “The DXP 42 HD 4K PLUS is the answer. It's small in size and big on performance, delivering 4K/60 4:4:4 signal routing and de-embedded audio outputs without need for additional equipment.”

The Bottom Line: The DXP 42 HD 4K PLUS’s robust feature set, combined with multiple control options, make it well suited for applications that require reliable, high-performance matrix switching of 4K60 HDMI video and audio signals.