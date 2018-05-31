Extron Introduces IN1804 Series of 4K/60 Seamless Scaling Switchers

The What: Extron is introducing the IN1804, a series of compact four-input scalers that provide state-of-the-art video scaling, switching and integration features.

Extron's IN1804 series of 4K/60 seamless scaling switchers

The What Else: The series supports HDMI 2.0b data rates up to 18 Gbps and incorporates Vector 4K scaling engine with 4:4:4 chroma sampling and 30-bit internal video processing for best-in-class image quality.

Two available IN1804 models provide signal extension over shielded twisted pair cable. The IN1804 DI includes a DTP2 twisted pair input that can receive signals from remote DTP and DTP2 transmitters mounted at a conference table, lectern or wall. The IN1804 DO has a DTP2 twisted pair output that can send signals to a DTP or DTP2 receiver mounted behind a flat panel display, above a ceiling mounted projector, or in other remote locations. DTP transmitters and receivers are available in compact, low-profile enclosures, plus wallplate and floorbox form factors to suit a range of professional environments.

The Bottom Line: Offering a host of features including seamless switching effects, logo keying, still image recall, and optional twisted pair input / output capability, the IN1804 Series scalers provide the performance and flexibility to support the most demanding presentation environments.