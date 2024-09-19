Extron Expands FOX3 PowerCage Platform and Unveils MLC Plus 400

Three new single-slot fiber optic scaling receiver modules. An all-in-one control system with an elegant 4-inch color touchscreen. Extron was busy last week, so get caught up on these news products.

Extron Expands FOX3 PowerCage Platform

(Image credit: Extron)

Extron has expanded the powerful, space-saving FOX3 PowerCage platform with three new single-slot fiber optic scaling receiver modules. Designed specifically for the PowerCage 411 enclosure, the FOX3 SR 311 PC, FOX3 SR 301 PC, and FOX3 201 PC are compact new modules that provide long-haul extension of HDCP-compliant HDMI video with embedded audio and RS-232 control as well as optional USB or USB HID signals. Engineered for exceptional high resolution image performance, they use Extron all-digital technology to deliver perfect pixel-for-pixel, uncompressed transmission of images up to 4K/60 @ 4:4:4 over two fibers or mathematically lossless 4K/60 @ 4:4:4 over one fiber. Designed specifically for AV and KVM systems, these new fiber optic scaling receivers also include many integrator-friendly features such as Key Minder and real-time system monitoring.

The Extron PowerCage 411 is a compact 1U rack-mountable, 4-slot enclosure that supports Extron FOX3 series fiber optic extenders. Engineered with uncompromising quality and proven performance to provide an efficient way to power, manage, and mount multiple extenders, the PowerCage 411 simplifies integration for large, rack-mounted systems as well as user workstations with multiple computers. The PowerCage 411 features a redundant, hot-swappable power supply plus active thermal management to optimize reliability in mission-critical environments where continuous, 24/7 operation is essential. The hot-swappable, modular design allows for replacing or upgrading boards in the field at any time, without having to power down the system. The compact 1U enclosure includes front panel controls for set-up and configuration without a computer.

New MediaLink Plus Controller Delivers Familiar Controls with a Modern Touch

(Image credit: Extron)

Extron introduces the MLC Plus 400, an easy-to-deploy, all-in-one control system with an 4-inch color touchscreen. As with all Extron MLC Plus controllers, it combines a familiar user interface with a powerful control processor in one compact product. Intuitive button layout templates available within Global Configurator are designed to support common AV functions like display power, source selection, and volume control. The provided pre-defined templates aid with setup and configuration by eliminating the need to create custom GUIs or workflows from scratch. With the new MLC Plus 400, you can quickly and effortlessly create clean, easy-to-read AV control interfaces which are ideal for classrooms, boardrooms, or any environment that would benefit from an all-in-one, compact Ethernet controller with an elegant, upscale color touch surface.

"Our new MLC Plus 400, with its elegant glass touch surface is a modern, sophisticated addition to our very popular family of MediaLink controllers," said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “These have all the powerful features of our pushbutton controllers, with the added benefit of offering distinctly clean and modern layout templates that meet the needs of any application."

The MLC Plus 400 is configured using Extron Global Configurator Plus or Global Configurator Professional software. It also integrates seamlessly with Extron’s GlobalViewer Enterprise software for complete AV resource monitoring, management, and control over a computer network. The MediaLink Plus family of controllers supports popular Web browsers and the Extron Control App.