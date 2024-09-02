Extron Releases a Plethora of New Solutions You Need to Know

Extron had a busy week last week. In case you missed it, here is a quick look at four new products: the SMP 401 Multi-Channel 4K Recording and Streaming Media Processor; the Wallplate Dante Audio Interface; the DA4 HD 8K L and the DA6 HD 8K L, four- and six-output distribution amplifiers for HDMI 2.1 signals; and the MVC 121 xi compact, three-source audio mixer, featuring audio DSP for mixing and signal processing.

[NOW TRENDING: 4 Hot Topics in Pro AV]

What to Know about the SMP 401 Multi-Channel 4K Recording and Streaming Media Processor

(Image credit: Extron)

The SMP 401 Multi-Channel 4K Recording and Streaming Media Processor, the latest addition to its SMP family, is now available The SMP 401 is a high-performance, all-in-one 4K/60 processor that easily captures, switches, scales, and distributes AV sources and presentations. Processing with H.264/H.265 encoding provides up to five recordings and six streams concurrently. The SMP 401 captures a variety of sources from three HDMI inputs, two RTP/RTSP virtual inputs, and an optional 12G-SDI input. Additionally, the advanced audio DSP facilitates independent mixing per channel and supports line or mic level audio, with phantom power for microphones. The user-friendly front panel LCD screen enables video preview for confidence monitoring, and simple menu navigation for easy configuration.

[Take a Look at Team Building Tech]

Introducing the Extron Wallplate Dante Audio Interface

(Image credit: Extron)

The AXI 22 AT D Plus is a single-gang decorator-style Dante audio interface for integrating two mic/line sources onto a Dante-enabled audio system. It features two XLR audio inputs and switchable 48 volt phantom power for connecting and powering condenser microphones, and remote control via the network for each input. The AXI 22 AT D Plus also features two line outputs for routing any two Dante channels from the network to the analog input of a destination device, or connecting into an optional secondary wallplate with two XLR outputs. The AXI 22 AT D Plus interfaces with any Dante-equipped audio processor, such as an Extron DMP 128 Plus AT, over a standard local area network, and can be powered through PoE. This allows a single network cable connection for bidirectional audio, control, and power from a central equipment rack.

Check Out the New 8K HDMI Distribution Amplifiers with EDID Minder Plus

(Image credit: Extron)

The DA4 HD 8K L and the DA6 HD 8K L, four and six-output distribution amplifiers for HDMI 2.1 signals. They support resolutions up to 8K/30 at 4:4:4, including 5K applications such as Microsoft Teams 21:9 in Front Row installations.

Each distribution amplifier supports data rates up to 40.1 Gbps, HDR, Deep Color up to 12 bits, 3D, and HD lossless audio formats. They also provide CEC capability to streamline operation. These new products feature multiple Extron technologies that enhance performance in Pro AV installations. EDID Minder Plus provides support of additional memory blocks while Key Minder ensures simultaneous distribution of HDCP-encrypted content. Other integration-friendly features incorporate automatic input equalization, selectable output muting, and Ethernet monitoring and control. Packed with features and capabilities, the DA HD 8K L Series is suitable for a wide variety of environments, from presentation spaces to esports venues, providing reliable distribution of a high data rate HDMI source signal to multiple displays.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The DA HD 8K L line enables high data rate, HDMI 2.1 source content to be simultaneously displayed across multiple displays. To enhance and simplify integration, it offers many integrator-friendly features. Input cable equalization restores and reshapes incoming HDMI signals, reducing the need for additional signal conditioning equipment by compensating for weak source signals or signal loss from a long input cable. Color bit depth is automatically adjusted based on the display EDID, which prevents color compatibility conflicts between source and display. Outputs can be muted independently, allowing video and/or audio content to be previewed on a local monitor. To streamline operation, the distribution amplifiers can be proactively monitored, managed, or controlled over a LAN or WAN using standard TCP/IP protocols. Housed in compact, low-profile enclosures and loaded with features, the DA HD 8K L models can be mounted in a rack or discreetly installed beneath a table or desk.

Extron Introduces a New Three Source Audio Mixer with DSP

(Image credit: Extron)

The MVC 121 xi compact, three source audio mixer, featuring audio DSP for mixing and signal processing. The MVC 121 xi provides a stereo line level input and two mic/line level inputs with 48 volt phantom power for condenser microphones, plus fixed and variable stereo line level outputs. It offers gain, filters, bass and treble tone controls, along with parametric EQ. Quick and intuitive configuration of essential parameters is possible using the front panel controls or DSP Configurator Pro software.

The audio DSP built into the MVC 121 xi provides wide dynamic range and utilizes 24-bit audio converters with 48 kHz sampling to maintain audio signal transparency. Convenient, easy-to-configure tools are available to control levels, filters, dynamics processing, bass and treble shelving filters, and parametric EQ.