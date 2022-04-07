Extron Enhances Learning at Lee University School of Nursing

The presenter podium in Lecture Hall is at center stage. The AV operator desk is stage left. The projector is seen in the foreground. The projection screen is flanked by two flat panel displays. A PTZ camera facing the audience is mounted to the wall at the lower right corner of the projection screen.

Lee University is a private Christian university in Cleveland, TN. Originally founded in 1918 with 12 students and one teacher as the Church of God Bible Training School, the university has grown to serve more than 5,200 students with a faculty of approximately 350 instructors on a campus covering 127 acres. Students can select from 57 undergraduate majors, 159 undergraduate programs, and 56 graduate programs.

In 2016, the School of Nursing constructed a spacious lecture hall with a soaring ceiling and tiered desk seating for more than 120 students to accommodate a growing student population. The venue hosts large gatherings (opens in new tab) for lectures on subjects covering nursing procedures, biology, and life sciences.

Originally, the hall was equipped with AV amenities befitting such a grand space. In 2020, to meet the challenges of COVID-19 and support remote learning, it was augmented with AV streaming capabilities.

The AV system design and installation was a joint effort by Lee University’s Information Technology lab manager Mark Mong and pro AV integration firm Encore Broadcast Solutions. The Encore team was led by Glenn Bradley, sales manager at Encore’s Bridgeport, AL, office. Extron (opens in new tab) supplied AV switching, distribution, control, and streaming equipment for the project.

A 275-inch projection screen is at the front of the room, flanked by two 65-inch flat panel displays. Two 65-inch flat panel confidence monitors are on the back wall. Handheld and wearable wireless RF microphones are used by presenters and audience members. AV system components are housed in the presenter podium and an AV operator desk.

The Lecture Hall presenter podium has a touchscreen for annotation and a document camera. Two flat panel display confidence monitors and a PTZ camera face the stage. (Image credit: Extron)

Lecturers can load presentation material onto the PC contained in the AV operator desk, or they can bring a laptop containing presentation material. Convenient guest connections for power, HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C cables are available at a Cable Cubby 202 cable access enclosure in the AV operator desk and a TLP Pro 320C Cable Cubby TouchLink Pro touchpanel in the podium.

A document camera at the podium allows display of printed materials. Lecturers can annotate presentations by tapping, writing, and drawing on the podium’s touchscreen, which connects to an Annotator 300 annotation processor in the AV operator desk through USB Extender Plus transmitters and receivers.

The equipment that forms the backbone of the lecture hall AV system is housed in the AV operator desk. The core component is a DTP CrossPoint 84 4K scaling presentation matrix switcher. It performs AV signal switching and video scaling for delivery of video lecture content to the room’s five displays. Available AV content sources include the PC in the operator desk, a guest laptop at the podium, the Annotator 300, front and rear wall PTZ cameras, and analog audio from the operator desk mixer.

AV content is selected using a TLP Pro 1022T 10-inch TouchLink Pro touchpanel at the operator desk, or the TLP Pro 320C 3.5-inch flip-up touchscreen at the podium. The two panels work with the control processor built into the DTP matrix switcher to control all system functions.

The AV operator desk includes a number of Extron components. (Image credit: Extron)

The room’s speakers are driven by the switcher’s integrated 100-watt amplifier. Multiple wireless microphones are available for instructors and to support student participation. Most instructors prefer the VoiceLift Pro pendant mic when presenting; it turns on automatically when lifted from the charging stand.

Content is displayed on the main projection screen and on two pairs of flat panel displays. The projector video is connected directly from the matrix switcher to the projector's HDBaseT input. The flat panel displays receive HDMI over shielded twisted pair cable via a DTP HD DA4 4K Distribution Amplifier and DTP HDMI 4K 230 Rx Receivers.

AV content can also be routed to an SMP 351 Streaming Media Processor for recording and for live or on-demand streaming to remote learners. Streamed content is delivered via a hardware codec or through a UC platform, such as Zoom or Teams. The SMP 351 is equipped with an RCP 101 EU Remote Control Panel at the operator desk, providing convenient recording start, stop, pause, and mark buttons. This panel includes a USB port where users can insert a drive for lecture “capture and carry” portability. Instructors can also start, stop, and pause lecture capture by simply pressing a button on the VoiceLift Pro pendant mic.

The lecture hall reopened to students and faculty in Spring 2021. It’s a popular venue that is always heavily booked. Mong reported that the hall’s AV systems are running trouble-free, and he is impressed with how Extron’s drag-and-drop Global Configurator Professional and GUI Designer software tools contributed to straightforward setup of the AV control system.

“Extron’s controller configuration tools are easy to understand," Mong said. "You can jump right in and get the job done. For this installation, I developed the control logic flow and user interface screen hierarchy, and Encore performed configuration and GUI creation using Extron’s tools.”

Mong also praised Extron’s support throughout installation and commissioning, as well as continuing into the daily operation of the lecture hall AV system. “If I ever need something, I just call," he explained. "They have an engineer on the line to help you immediately, no matter when you call. That’s what’s so cool about Extron. They’re all over the world. They’re ready to help, anytime, anywhere.”