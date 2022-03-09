Extron Enhances Capabilities at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum includes the state-of-the-art Cinemark Theater that provides a premium viewing environment for the heart-stirring survivor testimonials shown every hour. It includes a theatrical-grade projection system with a wall-to-wall screen and an immersive surround sound system. Museum administrators decided that they wanted to enhance the capabilities of the theater space, with the goal of creating a multipurpose venue that could host private presentations and other events held by outside organizations.

Installed side-by-side with it is a high-performance AV system that works harmoniously within the space. The system also distributes content to the lobby and atrium displays and can be integrated with broadcast trucks for public events. Clear ProAV deployed an Extron DTP system with wired and wireless connectivity and powerful audio processing plus AV streaming. The installation is operated using an Extron Pro Series control system that is easy for museum docents and third parties to operate without assistance.

“Extron equipment is at the core of our design for the Cinemark Theater at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum,” said Anthony Stowell, director of integrations at Clear ProAV. “The use of DTP and Pro Series control products allowed us to create an easy-to-use but extremely powerful AV system.”

The theater’s independent AV system is built on an Extron DTP CrossPoint 108 4K 10x8 presentation matrix switcher. It had the right combination of features and capabilities for the museum’s needs, including high-powered seamless switching with built‑in scaling and signal extension up to 330 feet (100 meters). The presenter can either use the Apple Mac tied into the DTP CrossPoint matrix switcher or connect through one of the DTP wall plate transmitters on the stage. Another option is to connect wirelessly via the ShareLink Pro gateway. To play back media files from SD cards, a USB storage device, or the LAN, an Extron SMD 202 streaming decoder is rack-mounted in the control room. An Extron DMP 128 Plus provides all audio mixing and processing.

Control is straightforward. Museum docents and private-event clients can easily control all AV system operations and signal routing using one of the four Extron 10-inch TouchLinkPro touchpanels that are installed in the theater and control room. They can also control the theatrical lighting system using any of the touchpanels. The result of deploying Extron products and technologies is a powerful AV system with intuitive control for novice as well as experienced users alike. The Cinemark Theater is proving to be a popular venue for private events and fundraising by the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum.