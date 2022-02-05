Pedagogy in the Pandemic: At UConn, Extron Solutions Keep It Going for Remote Learners

Learning spaces equipped with Extron’s SMP 351 streaming media processor allow UConn instructors to record and live stream the AV sources used during lesson presentations. Remote learners participate in classes real time or at times of their choosing via on-demand access through the Kaltura Video Cloud platform.

When COVID-19 hit, the University of Connecticut leveraged its existing lecture capture and streaming infrastructure to continue a full teaching schedule. Based on the Extron SMP 351 streaming media processor and the Kaltura Video Cloud, the system enables instruction via remote, hybrid, and in-person classes for more than 30,000 students. Learning spaces equipped with the SMP 351 allow UConn instructors to record and live stream the AV sources used during lesson presentations. Remote learners participate in classes real time or at times of their choosing via on-demand access through the Kaltura Video Cloud platform. In a typical week, SMP 351 processors support recording and live streaming of 150 class sessions. The user-friendly AV systems developed by UConn's Campus Technology Services team eased the transition to this style of teaching and learning.

"We strive for simplicity, standardization, and reliability," said Jeffrey Albright, audio visual technician 3 at UConn. "That's one of the reasons that we use Extron for switching, distribution, and control. We select AV suppliers based on durability, functionality, and responsive technical support. Extron has always been awesome at all three."

UConn's AV-enabled learning spaces are equipped with Extron TLP Pro 725T Touchpanels and IPCP Pro Control Processors. The touchpanel graphical interface guides users through the lesson streaming and recording process. Extron IN1608 xi Presentation Switchers send selected AV content from document cameras, laptops, and Miracast BYOD screen mirroring receivers to projectors and Extron FF 220T ceiling speakers for in-room presentation, in addition to sending the content to SMP 351 processors for recording and live streaming. In larger teaching venues, switching and distribution is handled by DTP Crosspoint 108 4K matrix switchers coupled with DTP Transmitters and Receivers. DMP 128 Plus ProDSP digital matrix processors select and mix audio. Extron GlobalViewer Enterprise software centrally manages, monitors, controls, and troubleshoots the AV systems.