Extron Electronics Introduces Easy-to-Install 7” Touchpanel with Cable Cubby

The What: Extron Electronics has introduced the TLP Pro 725C, a 7" Series/2 Cable Cubby TouchLink Pro Touchpanel with a flip-up touchscreen built into an all metal cable access enclosure.

The What Else: The touchpanel features a high-performance quad-core processor, eight times more memory, and a higher resolution, 1024x600 capacitive touchscreen built with scratch and smudge-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass. Because it's built into a Cable Cubby access enclosure, the TLP Pro 725C offers convenient access to AC or USB power, data, and a broad variety of AV connections. For fast installation, a simple, integrated clamp system quickly secures the enclosure to a furniture surface without the need for additional parts or tools.

The Bottom Line: It is ideal for AV applications requiring a Cable Cubby touchpanel with a customizable interface. All TouchLink Pro touchpanels can be customized using Extron GUI Designer software, which offers ready-to-use templates for a variety of rooms and presentation environments.