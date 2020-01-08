Extron Announces Planar Displays as First to Achieve Quantum Ultra Video Wall System Certification

Extron has launched the Extron Quantum Ultra Certification program. Extron is working with industry-leading display manufacturers to guarantee consistent, stable presentation of source content when using professional displays with the Quantum Ultra 4K Video Wall Processor. Displays that pass an extensive testing program are identified as Quantum Ultra Certified.

Planar is the first video wall manufacturer to offer displays earning Quantum Ultra Certification. The two models to receive certification to date are the Planar DirectLight X 1.2mm LED Video Wall System and the Clarity Matrix G3 MX55X LCD Video Wall System.

“Video wall applications demand the highest level of dependability and performance, especially in mission-critical environments,” said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing at Extron. “The Quantum Ultra processor’s configurability and capabilities, such as support of 4K60 video, combined with installation of Quantum Ultra Certified displays mean dependable video wall performance from integration to operation, including 24/7 applications.”

The Quantum Ultra video wall processor offers features including output rotation, output overlap, bezel compensation, and custom output resolution support, making it well suited for a diverse array of display technologies. The Quantum Ultra certification program aims to eliminate compatibility concerns. System designers can take comfort knowing that the image processing and display products have been tested together using established parameters, such as image acquisition, image stability, and EDID management.