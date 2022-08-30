Exertis Almo’s E4 Experience Returns to Eastern Region

For the first time in three years and as a fully unified division, Exertis Almo (opens in new tab), the largest and most specialized value-added North American AV distributor is returning to the Eastern region to deliver two unforgettable, single-day E4 Experience events that cater specifically to local area resellers, integrators and their end users.

Billed as the most recognized and valuable one-day education/training and product showcase, the E4 Experience is heading to Washington, D.C. on September 23 and Boston on October 20. Both will feature dramatic showrooms packed with the latest AV gear, and a stacked lineup of AVIXA CTS-certified business, technical and trend sessions.

[Exertis Almo, Spectrio Partner to Expand Digital Signage Content Creation Services] (opens in new tab)

“The fall E4 Experience will be an industry event like no other in terms of size, scope and opportunity,” explained Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing and communications, Almo Corporation. “It’s been a long three years with multiple attempts thwarted by the pandemic, so we are looking forward to a homecoming with our Eastern region. We can’t wait to introduce our combined team and share all the additional people, products and resources that are available as an Exertis Almo partner.” Craigmyle continued, “We have more than 40 manufacturers that will fill our showroom with their latest AV gear, along with the top industry gurus delivering quality educational content worth AVIXA CTS RUs.”

AN All-Star Pro AV Education Line-Up

One of the bread-and-butter elements of an E4 Experience is the ability to earn high-quality AVIXA-certified CTS renewal units, which is especially important toward the end of the year when CTS renewal credits tend to be most-needed. Led by the industry’s most trusted experts on topics ranging from the basics to the hottest trends, the E4 Experience education track exposes attendees to a wide range of critical topics, including:

Keynote Address: The Future of Workspaces is All About Experiences (1 CTS RU)

Gary Kayye’s Official E4 Experience Live Show Floor Tour (CTS .5 RU)

Power and Grounding: The Fundamentals (1 CTS RU)

Installation Issue for Converged AVIT (1 CTS RU)

Camera Selection, Switching and Control for Remote Learning (CTS TBD)

Panel Discussion: The Future of AV in 2023

Conducting a Needs Analysis (1 CTS RU)

Successful Project Management for Design and Installation (1 CTS RU)

Resellers will have the opportunity to register for Exertis Almo’s recently announced “Ireland Bucket List” contest and earn bonus points for attending an E4 Experience. “The E4 Experience showroom really gives our attendees the opportunity to grow their knowledge base and become more informed about the products they have available to them,” explained Craigmyle.

[Exertis Almo Wants to Make a Bucket List Trip to Ireland a Reality—Here's How] (opens in new tab)

Additionally, according to Craigmyle, as Exertis Almo is always looking for ways to give back and serve nationally, regionally and locally, the fall E4 Experience will kick-off in Washington, D.C. with a Generosity Feeds event for staff and sponsors by which the group will work together to pack meals to help fight hunger in the D.C. area.

What to Know About the Almo E4 Program

The Exertis Almo E4 Experience is the AV industry’s most recognized and most valuable education/training, product showcase and networking program wrapped into a single day. It is the only single-day, live regional event that packs in a non-stop day of learning, showcasing and connecting to minimize time away projects but maximize what can be brought back to your business.

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

Named a 2022 SCN Stellar Service Award winner (opens in new tab), the E4 Experience brings together top educators, manufacturing partners, AVIXA CTS Renewal Unit certified training, technology firsts and endless networking opportunities. Attendees can expect to learn the latest business and industry trends necessary to stay productive and gain valuable skills that can immediately be implemented.

The E4 Experience Washington, D.C. is taking place at the Hyatt Regency Reston on September 23 and the E4 Experience Boston is taking place at the Newton, MA on October 20. Both include breakfast and lunch, and are entirely free to local Exertis Almo partners and their end users. To register, go to www.e4experience.com (opens in new tab).