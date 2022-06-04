Exertis Almo ‘Combined For You’: InfoComm 2022 First as One Entity

Newly rebranded Exertis Almo (opens in new tab) (Booth #N2531) is making its debut on the global stage next week at AVIXA’s InfoComm 2022, taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center, June 8-10. With the Exertis Almo booth theme, “Combined for You,” InfoComm marks the first major tradeshow to feature the distributor’s fully integrated marketing, sales, and service teams. Along with its commitment as a premium sponsor to InfoComm 2022, Exertis Almo is also making a donation to the AVIXA Mosaic Scholarship in support of diversity, hosting multiple events and giveaways in the booth, as well as showcasing some of the top AV brands and technology available now.

“A year like no other, InfoComm 2022 sets the stage for the official Exertis Almo debut, with our newly rebranded, fully combined team of experts who are ready to meet integrators where they are, serve them at a much greater capacity, and guide them into a future where they will grow and thrive with new product lines and services offerings,” said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO, Exertis Almo. “We look forward to reuniting as an industry at InfoComm. I can’t think of a better place to celebrate, reconnect and share our renewed excitement for all we have to look forward to in AV.”

Donation to AVIXA Mosaic Scholarship

In support of further inclusivity and the position that “AV is for everyone,” Exertis Almo is making a $2,500 donation to the AVIXA Mosaic Scholarship. Created by AVIXA’s Diversity Council, the Mosaic Scholarship recognizes individuals from diverse cultural backgrounds, races, gender identities, sexual orientation, religious affiliations, veterans status, disabilities and national origins, whose imagination and thinking will influence the future of the global AV industry. It is a one-time award towards tuition for an applicant studying a subject related to AV anywhere in the world.

Exertis Almo Booth Events and Giveaways

InfoComm attendees are being welcomed into the 50 x 60-foot, two-floor Exertis Almo booth space with the following hospitality opportunities:

Wednesday, June 8

9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Coffee and Pastries, $250 gift card giveaway

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Ice Cream Break, $250 gift card giveaway (sponsored by Epson)

3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Happy Hour, $250 gift card giveaway (sponsored by Samsung)

5:00 p.m. Guitar Giveaway (sponsored by Legrand)

Thursday, June 9

9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Coffee and Pastries, $250 gift card giveaway

3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Happy Hour, $250 gift card giveaway (sponsored by Legrand)

Products Shown in Booth

Exertis Almo is featuring just a snapshot of the newest products in the industry, ranging from workflow solutions, lecture capture appliances, controllers and digital signage display management and software to AV conferencing, 4K displays, media players, document cameras, and more. Manufacturing partners represented in the Exertis Almo booth include: Absen, Atlona, Avocor, Barco, Gefen, Jabra, Joan, LG, Lumens, NewTek, NowSignage, Nureva, Samsung, SNS (Studio Network Solutions), Sony, SpinetiX, and Yamaha.

Exertis Almo Sponsors NSCA 2022 Education Foundation Fundraiser

As a commitment to its focus on education, Exertis Almo is sponsoring the NSCA 2022 Education Foundation Fundraiser (opens in new tab). The event is taking place on Wednesday, June 8, from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at Brooklyn Bowl, Las Vegas.

About the Almo E4 Program

Named a 2022 Systems Contractor News Stellar Service Award winner (opens in new tab), the E4 Experience brings together top educators, manufacturing partners, AVIXA CTS Renewal Unit certified training, technology firsts, and endless networking opportunities to learn the latest business and industry trends necessary to stay productive and gain valuable skills that can immediately be implemented.

The spring 2022 E4 Experience made stops in Anaheim and Chicago and were the first to include the combined Exertis Almo staff and exhibitors. The spring tour featured the largest exhibit hall in E4 history, more than 40 exhibitors at each event, AVIXA CTS-I and CTS-D certified educational sessions led by the industry’s most sought-after educators, InfoComm product sneak peeks and an incredible showroom for integrators to share with their end users. The fall E4 Experience will commence on September 23 in Washington, D.C. and October 20 in Boston.