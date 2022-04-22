Epson Projectors Make 'Night Visions' an Immersive Experience at the Nashville Zoo

DWP Live, one of the nation’s leading event technology companies, announced it has been selected to provide technical support and equipment for the Nashville Zoo’s “Night Visions—A Wild Display of Light and Sound,” an after-hours event that showcases projection lights, vibrant imagery, and sound through an immersive celebration of art and nature. DWP Live leveraged Epson Pro Series laser projectors to create lifelike images with outstanding brightness and vivid color throughout the landscape.

After sunset, guests will stroll along a zoo pathway and be immersed in a breathtaking spectacle. Created by Philadelphia-based company Klip Collective, this captivating, one-of-a-kind experience uses an imaginative combination of light and sound to create a unique bridge between technology and storytelling. Whimsical lights will scatter on different surfaces in a dazzling kaleidoscope of color. Guests can expect to see lights, patterns, and imagery illuminate the scenery at Nashville Zoo.

“We are proud to support the technical design of “Night Visions” and build upon our deep experience leading integrations in Nashville and across the country,” said Danny Whetstone, founder and CEO of DWP Live. “We couldn’t have asked for better partners in Epson and are eager to work with their team and state-of-the-art technology again soon.”

(Image credit: Epson)

To develop this one-of-a-kind installation, DWP Live leveraged a variety of powerful laser projectors from Epson’s Pro series, including four EB-PU2010B, three Pro L1755UNL and six Pro L20000U.

“Epson’s laser projectors with advanced projection tools and flexible installation features were designed to deliver a premium experience just like ‘Night Visions,’” said Ramzi Shakra, product manager, large venue projectors, Epson America. “The DWP Live team showcased their creativity and expertise in helping to create this unique display, and we look forward to seeing their future integrations.”

(Image credit: Epson)

Night Visions will run Thursday-Sunday nights from April 15-July 17, with times varying based on sunset. Projection mapping displays will be set up at several different areas throughout the Zoo, including Entry Village, Festival Field, Expedition Peru: Trek of the Andean Bear, and the Jungle Gym playground.