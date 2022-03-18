Epson Projectors Help Light Up Sand Sculpture at South Florida Fair

With a “Rockin’ Robots” theme, this year's South Florida Fair in West Palm Beach, FL, greeted attendees with a massive robot sand sculpture brought to life through projection mapping.

Tasked with delivering a “wow” moment upon entry, Electric Dream Machine (EDM) co-founders, Jasper Mosher and Shelby Wilson, used a collection of Epson 3LCD projectors to map eye-popping color and detail onto the robot sand sculpture that stood 10 feet high, expanded 40 feet long, and extended 20 feet wide. EDM also mapped a 20x40-foot mural that stool behind the sand sculpture.

EDM worked with South Florida Fair’s director of brand management Rita De Mier-Lincoln and expo facility manager Alex Rodriguez on the attraction, which was active for 15 days and enjoyed by over 400,000 visitors.

“Incorporating the projection mapped robots on a sand sculpture added an extra layer of excitement for every guest as they entered the fair,” said De Mier-Lincoln. “In previous years, we used giant backdrops that resulted in a lot of waste. Switching to sand and Epson projectors not only allowed us to create something spectacular with captivating color and design, but also saved us immensely on costs. We were able to spark the ‘oohs and ahhs’ from guests without wasting material when it’s time to close up shop.”

Lighting up projects across cities in the U.S., EDM has been collecting and using Epson projectors for several years. With a wide selection of Epson projectors on-hand, Mosher used different shapes, sizes, and brightness levels to illuminate the sand sculpture.

“Epson’s 3-chip 3LCD projection technology has the ability to deliver color with accuracy, saturation and vibrancy," Mosher said. "For this project in particular, the versatility Epson offers in its lineup was also huge. While I loved working with sand as a canvas, it was a complicated structure with lots of nooks and crannies—and the adaptable projectors allowed me to achieve vibrant projection from every angle needed.”

With design and sound effects by Glennis McClellan and Estevan Padilla of Show Element Lab, the sculpture was carved by Sandtastic. EDM used a lineup of exclusively Epson projectors along with Resolume Software to add life to the sculpture.

Using incredibly detailed projection mapping techniques, each robot was projected onto from the front, side, and around the corners to ensure visitors received a 270-degree walkaround experience. Epson’s versatility and interchangeable lens options allowed for easy installation to get all the right angles. The projected elements synchronized with eight different songs and settings, allowing each passerby to enjoy something different, even if attending the fair more than once.

Epson’s 3-chip 3LCD projector solutions allow users to push the boundaries of digital and physical to create magical displays without being obtrusive. Enabling artists to focus on creation and content, Combining advanced projection tools and flexible installation features, Epson projectors are engineered to deliver reliable projection that blends discreetly into virtually any environment where impressive displays are required.