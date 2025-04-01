Epson Displays Help School District Extend Student Interactivity

While implementing a districtwide one-to-one device initiative, the Downingtown Area School District—which serves more than 13,000 students across 16 schools and one cyber school—realized schools needed classroom technologies that better supported student devices while giving educators the flexibility and reliability needed for instruction. Enter the BrightLink Interactive Displays which are now enhancing educational practices and better supporting teachers and students.

Providing software flexibility, the displays seamlessly work with common software applications, including Office 365 and Google Workspace, eliminating the need to purchase additional software titles that often include recurring subscription fees. Featuring a built-in split screen feature, they also support simultaneous displays from both teacher and student devices, while delivering an extra-large, bright image that ensures all can interact with and see content clearly.

“Our K-12 school district needed a solution that would allow teachers to expand their lesson plans with more student interaction while also keeping up with the rapid technological advancements children are already experiencing at home,” said Bruce Lord, media and educational technology supervisor, Downingtown Area School District.

Aiming to standardize classroom instruction across its campuses, the district recognized the importance of versatile software and dependable technology in achieving its mission. To increase engagement and ensure all students have access to an equal learning environment, in 2011, the district launched its one-to-one student device initiative. During this trial process, educators in the district were asked to test out various technologies and note the impact on their curriculum.

The BrightLink showed the most promise for academic success throughout multiple grade levels and different learning styles. Lord noted, “Using the BrightLink, teachers across the district were able to implement new educational practices and software that seamlessly integrated with both teacher and student devices.”

Equitable access was a priority in the district’s technological transition. With district support and teacher buy-in, installations began on a staggered schedule to manage costs and labor efficiently. Once classrooms were upgraded with BrightLink, the focus shifted to preparing teachers for effective implementation. Built for simple setup and to be controlled with ease, BrightLink allowed teachers to seamlessly project multiple student screens, fostering a new level of collaboration and positive peer work.

“Teachers quickly grasped the BrightLink training and adjusted their classroom routines to suit the needs of each group of students,” said Lord. “Whether using the full whiteboard space for presentations or solving problems directly on the board, the interactive display offered versatile options and allows teachers to use the traditional whiteboard space when the projector is not on.”

The BrightLink 1485Fi Interactive Display features a nearly maintenance-free 20,000-hour laser light source, removing the need for lamp purchases and replacements. Plus, with automatic image adjustment, simplified calibration and a single-cable, HDBaseT control pad, installation has never been easier. This enabled the district to focus their time on other priorities while seamlessly installing the displays across campuses, without the concern of cost or setup time.

Immediately after putting the displays to use, teachers recognized a difference in student engagement and the comprehension of the classroom material. “With an expansive display of up to 120 inches, every student in a room can easily see the content and fully immerse themselves in the material, creating a more interactive learning environment,” said Lord.

“Epson is continuing to enhance our display solutions as the needs of students and teachers evolve,” said Tom Piche, product manager, Interactive Displays, Epson America. “One-to-one device integration is often essential for schools today. By prioritizing equitable access to advanced display technology, Downingtown Area School District has enhanced engagement, collaboration and comprehension. We're thrilled to see BrightLink’s positive impact in the classroom."