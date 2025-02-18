How Extron's Video Wall Technology Transforms Library Space at Santa Catalina School

Santa Catalina School, in Monterey, CA, has reimagined its Sister Mary Kieran Memorial Library as a dynamic, tech-enabled learning hub, blending Extron's modern AV technology with flexible spaces for study, collaboration, and videoconferencing. At the heart of this transformation is an Extron Quantum Ultra processor, which powers a new LED video wall, redefining the way students and faculty connect and collaborate.

“When the school decided to switch from a 3x3 video wall to an LED direct view display for the new library, the modularity of the Extron Quantum Ultra processor allowed the design to be easily updated,” said Chris Burford, CTS, AV designer/estimator at EKC Enterprises. “With a simple reconfiguration, the processor delivers the required windowed content with signal integrity and at top speed.”

[Video Wall Solution Powers Emergency Operations]

The advanced AV infrastructure utilizes Extron wallplates to connect devices like computers, Apple TV, and personal devices, while content is routed over shielded CATx cables using DTP transmitters and receivers. With various presets programmed into the Quantum Ultra system, students and staff can easily switch between multiple window layouts for meetings, presentations, or study groups.

Extron’s Vector 4K scaling technology ensures content is displayed at the highest quality, seamlessly scaling visuals across the video wall. The Quantum Ultra processor’s reliable performance and flexible windowing capabilities allow the library to support everything from high-end videoconferencing to student club meetings, creating a multi-functional, adaptable space for a range of activities.

[Sennheiser, Extron Introduce Enhanced Design Solutions Devices]

Students, staff, and the administration agree, the LED video wall driven by Extron’s Quantum Ultra processor is helping Santa Catalina School empower the students to collaborate, engage, and lead with confidence.