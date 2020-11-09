Epson Announces Portable VS260 3LCD Projector

The What: Epson has introduced the VS260 3LCD XGA Projector, designed for a range of applications from home offices to videoconference rooms in today’s hybrid workspaces.

The What Else: Leveraging advanced 3-chip 3LCD technology with crisp XGA resolution and 3,300 lumens of color and white brightness, the VS260 delivers presentations and facilitates seamless Teams, Webex, or Zoom videoconferencing.

The projecto features True 3-Chip 3LCD Technology that displays 100 percent of the RGB color signal for every frame for increased color accuracy while maintaining consistent color brightness, without any distracting “rainbowing” issues. It features an HDMI port for the connection of devices such as Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Chromecast. Designed for easy setup, the projector features a built-in speaker and a built-in picture skew sensor that automatically analyzes the picture and instantly corrects the keystone to help square the image.

“As the hybrid workforce becomes the norm for the foreseeable future, businesses are looking for new communication practices and technology tools to help ensure a successful transition,” said Rodrigo Catalan, senior product manager, projectors, Epson America, Inc. “Epson’s new affordable VS260 brings a range of flexibility to hybrid meeting spaces to help participants collaborate and share ideas more effectively with engaging, big-screen content.”

The Bottom Line: The VS260 is well suited for sharing detailed presentations, spreadsheets, multimedia content, or facilitating Zoom, Teams, or Webex meetings with remote teams. Catering to today’s remote work environments, the VS260 accepts 4K content and connects to popular streaming devices, enabling working professionals and their families to enjoy their favorite content, TV shows, and more during downtime.

The Epson VS260 3LCD XGA Projector (MSRP $369) is available now through select retailers and the Epson online store.