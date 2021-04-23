EPOS Ships First Webcam, EXPAND Vision 3T

The What: EPOS is now shipping the EXPAND Vision 3T, a video bar certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android. The product is the first offering in the company’s EXPAND Vision series, its first foray into cameras for videoconferencing.

The What Else: EXPAND Vision 3T includes an integrated camera and microphone array beamforming technology, and features intelligent picture framing, enhanced PTZ, voice tracking, and EPOS AI noise cancellation technology.

[The Technology Manager's Guide to Collaboration in the Post-COVID World]

EXPAND Vision 3T is engineered for easy setup. Without the need for a PC, users can start meetings with a single touch, and share content wirelessly from their preferred device. A wide angle 4K camera with Sony sensor reduces the need to huddle around a single screen.

“The launch of EXPAND Vision 3T marks an important milestone for EPOS and our move into the video collaboration market,” said Jeppe Dalberg-Larsen, president at EPOS. “Our aim with this launch is to provide professionals with the tools they need to collaborate and perform at their best, while continuing to challenge what is technically possible in delivering premium audio. The video collaboration journey starts here, and we look forward to seeing this new chapter of EPOS unfold.”

The Bottom Line: EXPAND Vision 3T is an intelligent device designed specifically for focus and small meeting rooms of up to seven participants. It features automatic software updates and the ability to manage devices remotely.

EXPAND Vision 3T is available now with an MSRP of $1,750.