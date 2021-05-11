EPOS Launches ADAPT 200 Series Headsets

The What: EPOS has launched the ADAPT 200 Series, a headset designed to accommodate the shifting requirements of working professionals. The wireless successor to the ADAPT 100, the ADAPT 200 series is certified for Microsoft Teams and provides versatility, flexibility, and high audio quality.

The What Else: The ADAPT 200 features a noise cancelling microphone for enhanced concentration, removing unnecessary ambient noise and augmenting the conversation experience with EPOS Voice technology. Optimized for collaboration across multiple devices, users can connect with either a USB A or USB C dongle for an empowering wireless experience with colleagues and business partners, regardless of the location.

Comfort and convenience have been prioritized in the design of the ADAPT 200 Series, to meet the demands of professionals on the go. Soft, thick ear pads provide all day comfort and passive noise damping, while a discreet foldable boom arm allows for a seamless transition between calls and other tasks, at work or on the commute.

“The shifting needs of our customers are at the heart of our team’s design process, and the hybrid work model certainly shows no sign of waning,” said Theis Moerk, vice president of product management at EPOS. “This calls for lightweight, flexible solutions that can seamlessly integrate into working life, and enhance all aspects of collaboration, regardless of the setting. We’re excited to launch the new generation of the ADAPT Series—the need for high quality, versatile audio devices has never been so great.”

The Bottom Line: The ADAPT 200 Series has been developed to meet the requirements of a flexible workforce whose audio devices need to reflect and enhance their shifting work environments. Engineered with a focus on versatility, the four ADAPT 200 variants are well suited for use across office, home, remote, and travel environments due to their lightweight and comfortable wearing style and personalized, adjustable fit.