EPOS Debuts Intelligent Speaker for Microsoft Teams Rooms

The What: EPOS has launched a new smart audio solution for Microsoft Teams Rooms, the Expand Capture 5, which is designed to level the playing field and empower professionals whether they’re working remote or from the office.

The What Else: The Expand Capture 5 combines advanced audio with communication, AI, and collaboration technology. The speaker features a premium speaker driver and a seven-microphone array that altogether enable audio and voice recognition to ensure a natural lifelike conversation as if all meeting participants were in the same room.

The intelligent speaker is designed for meeting rooms for up to 8-10 people, and identifies in-room participants by their voice, attributing their remarks to their name in the automatically-generated meeting transcript.

The Bottom Line: EPOS says that the Expand Capture 5 allows meeting participants joining from an onsite meeting room to have a high-quality speaker that automates live transcriptions, allowing remote participants to follow what is being said and by whom, for optimal collaboration and communication.

The Expand Capture 5 will be available throughout North America as of April 2021 through EPOS sales channels and a newly established relationship between EPOS and Lenovo. The speaker is expected to launch in EMEA and APAC during 2021.