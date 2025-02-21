Enhanced Hybrid Team Meeting Productivity from Hiperwall

Hiperwall has introduced Engage, a screen sharing solution designed to eliminate the need for cables and dongles in meeting and conference rooms, simplify collaboration, and maximize meeting productivity for hybrid teams.

Engage allows up to six pieces of content—application windows, screens, or camera feeds—to be displayed simultaneously on an in-room screen, without requiring HDMI cables, dongles, proprietary hardware or software/drivers to install. It is also designed to mirror the shared content to all meeting participants’ devices, ensuring a fully inclusive experience for both in-room and remote attendees.

[SCN Hybrid World: Speakerphones Support Working from Anywhere]

“At Hiperwall, we pride ourselves on creating practical AV solutions that solve real-world challenges,” said Stephen F. Jenks, PhD., CEO at Hiperwall. “Engage not only streamlines the meeting and conference room experience by eliminating the need for cables and dongles for content sharing but also enables smart collaboration by removing barriers to productivity, enabling seamless sharing for both in-room and remote teams. It’s another great example of how Hiperwall pushes AV technology forward to make meetings more connected and efficient.”

Engage is built for productivity and ease of use. With a minimalist, intuitive interface, users can start sharing in seconds—no training or technical setup required. Once installed on a conference room PC, the in-room display provides clear, step-by-step instructions for participants to join a session and begin sharing.

[Keeping Up with Hybrid]

Designed to deliver a low-latency sharing experience, Engage ensures that content appears on the in-room display instantly. Engage preserves clarity for detailed content with high resolution and smooth frame rates. Users viewing the content on their devices also see a high-quality thumbnail view of the content being shared to the in-room display and can expand each piece of content to view in full resolution.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Engage UI includes tools to prioritize shared content and lets meeting hosts instantly zoom in on key content by switching it to full-screen mode on the in-room display when needed. With the ability to share up to six pieces of content, it acts as a mini video wall in conference rooms.

Engage is designed to work alongside popular video conferencing platforms like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Webex. Users can share their Engage session just like any other application window, making it easy to integrate multi-user, simultaneous content sharing into virtual meetings.

Beyond enhancing conference room collaboration, Engage can seamlessly integrate into enterprise visualization systems, including Hiperwall-powered video walls, as an RTSP stream. This capability extends Engage beyond a single room, enabling IT teams to broadcast shared content to multiple displays across an organization. Whether used for large-scale enterprise visualization, remote content monitoring, overflow viewing, digital signage, training, or crisis response, Engage ensures that critical information is easily accessible wherever it’s needed. By streaming Engage sessions to video walls or other enterprise systems, organizations can enhance situational awareness, improve communication, and create a more connected workplace.