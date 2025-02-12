Video Wall Solution Powers Emergency Operations

Haverford Systems—a specialist control room integrator in the Philadelphia tri-state area—recently worked with video solutions provider Datapath to provide a powerful, flexible solution to an emergency operations center in southeastern Pennsylvania.

In the wake of recent global events, emergency response has become a focal point for businesses and municipalities alike. The trend toward creating more sophisticated and connected operations centers continues at a pace. In the Philadelphia area, this trend is driving organizations to invest in advanced audiovisual solutions to benefit control rooms of every size and scale.

Video walls play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between data and decision-making in emergency operations. This technology ensures that every piece of crucial information is presented in a visually compelling manner, enhancing situational awareness and response capabilities.

With many 4K and HD video sources to view and manage, reliable control room technology is paramount to smooth operations in often mission-critical environments. “Staying ahead in emergency response is not just a priority; it’s a necessity,” R.T. Chalfant, integration sales account manager at Haverford Systems explained. “As businesses and organizations strive to enhance their operational efficiency, the integration of cutting-edge technologies becomes a pivotal strategy.”

(Image credit: Datapath)

“One such technology making waves in the emergency operations sector is video walls and video content management,” Chalfant added. “Utilizing Datapath’s proven expertise in this sector, we can offer customers control room technology that is scalable for operations of any size.”

With over 40 years of experience in delivering award-winning visual solutions, Datapath was selected to power the center’s 4K video walls and give operators the capability to display multiple inputs, in different layouts, on a choice of video walls.

Using Datapath’s tried and trusted WallControl 10 software, Haverford Systems created a system that allows operators to design their own bespoke content layouts, and switch between them seamlessly when circumstances and events dictate.

avtechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for tech managers. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

The emergency operations center in the Philadelphia area features three 2-by-2 4K video walls, with eight operator terminals managing 20 4K and HD sources. To manage the vast volume of video data with near-zero latency, Haverford Systems utilized Datapath’s VSN1172 video wall controller—an 11-slot unit powered by a Core i7 processor and two 240GB SSDs.

Performing pixel duties inside the VSN, the unit is equipped with five ImageDP4+ graphics cards, five VisionSC-HD4 four-channel capture cards, plus a multi-channel ActiveSQX IP decoder.

To complement the hardware and software, Datapath also provided a full on-site commissioning service to support Haverford Systems and the end user for ultimate peace of mind. “Working closely alongside Datapath’s integrator partners and their clients, our commissioning service offers the ultimate hands-on support,” Peter Spaeth, regional sales manager for Datapath, Northeast United States and Mid-Atlantic said. “Full training of the software is provided, and our comprehensive technical know-how is available for any initial system concerns. This level of assurance is a critical component in a control room environment during the first few days of operation.”

Chalfant concluded, “Datapath’s commissioning service gives us an advantage by directly benefiting our clients with the technology for their needs. Here at Haverford Systems, we have over 35 years of experience in delivering turnkey AV solutions and this latest emergency operations center is testament to ours and our manufacturer partners’ expertise. Operators now have total control, flexibility, and reliability when viewing their video content, ensuring that the control room runs at optimum efficiency.”

[Datapath's Enhances Capabilities of Aetria Platform]