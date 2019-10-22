Elo Expands 4K Line with 55-Inch Interactive Display

The What: Elo has launched a new 55-inch interactive display as the latest addition to its 4K line. With a sleek design built to withstand the rigors of continuous use, Elo says its 55-inch touchscreen delivers a flexible solution for robust interactive applications, including digital signage, self-service, corporate collaboration, whiteboarding, and huddle room engagement.

The What Else: Powered by an Intel Core CPU and enhanced graphics engine, adding the Elo’s Computer Module (ECMG4) transforms the 5553L into a life-sized wall tablet. The computer module is simple to install and maintain, requiring no external cables. Shipped pre-loaded with Qwizdom's robust annotation and whiteboarding software, customers can start interacting immediately with either the optional touchscreen stylus or the touch of a finger.

Businesses also have the option to purchase the ECMG4 model pre-loaded with industry-leading DisplayNote Montage software, empowering users to bring their own device to meetings. This wireless meeting software enables content sharing from any device onto the Elo touchscreen.

The Bottom Line: Available with infrared or projective capacitive touch technology, Elo’s 5553L interactive display gives customers the ability to configure their solutions using Elo Edge Connect peripherals and accessories. Users can attach accessories on any side of the 5553L—including any combination of the Elo Conference Camera, NFC/RFID reader, and barcode reader—spanning applications from video conferencing and in-store product information to immersive brand experiences.