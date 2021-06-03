Electro-Voice Debuts Preview Software

The What: Electro-Voice has introduced Preview, a new platform-independent software application designed to configure Electro-Voice line-array loudspeakers for optimized coverage. The software provides efficient system setup by creating visualizations of coverage, SPL, frequency response, and precise mechanical load calculations.

The What Else: Preview features a full-color 3D interface with user-friendly, flexible tools and a streamlined workflow. This helps specifiers, designers, and audio engineers quickly calculate the ideal configurations and positioning of line arrays, as well as the angles between loudspeaker elements, amplifier drive and delay requirements, and other system design parameters. The software also recommends mechanically valid combinations of loudspeakers and rigging hardware. These combined features ensure that the arrays deliver the best possible performance in any venue—whether flown or ground stacked.

The application also includes a detailed report generation function and a powerful project file database, providing users with detailed acoustical and mechanical information. This timesaving database allows specifiers, designers and audio engineers to import existing designs and to store new project files, drawings, and templates.

The Bottom Line: The first full public-release version of Preview will support most Electro-Voice touring and install line-array models, including X1(i), X2(i), XLC, XLD and XLE, as well as complementary subwoofers. More models will be added in future versions.