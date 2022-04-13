Electro-Voice and Dynacord Set the Tone at Turkish Five-Star Hotel

Electro-Voice loudspeakers and Dynacord amplifiers are driving the entertainment experience at Liberty Fabay Hotel. Located on Turkey’s southwestern Turquoise Coast, the recently opened five-star hotel had its audio, visual, and lighting needs met by local Electro-Voice and Dynacord partner, Atempo.

The installation covered a variety of areas at the hotel complex, from the nightclub inside to the pier stretching into the Mediterranean Sea. Keeping its guests entertained was central to the vision of the hotel, and this is where Atempo focused the Electro-Voice and Dynacord equipment. Despite the wide range of applications, the team knew there would be an appropriate solution in the extensive Electro-Voice portfolio to meet every need.

The outdoor performance area is a hub for the live entertainment that takes place at the hotel. The stage caters to all types of productions and required a powerful and versatile sound system that could cover the audience area with ease. To meet this need, Atempo opted for the X1 line-array system and specified two hangs of four flown cabinets per side, supplemented with low-end reinforcement from X12-128 dual-18-inch subwoofers under the stage. The compact 12-inch two-way line array has been designed for a wide variety of applications where wide bandwidth, vertical and horizontal directivity control, and high efficiency are required. This made X1 the ideal solution for the stage.

(Image credit: Electro-Voice)

“The horizontal length of the target area for sound propagation is not too long, and we’ve been able to cover it sufficiently with four X1 modules per side,” explained Volkan Konuralp, board president at Atempo. “After the installation, we carried out a series of demonstrations to the hotel management and several rental companies in the area, for which we received great feedback. More importantly, we’ve also had positive comments from hotel guests.”

TGX series power amplifiers were selected to drive the solution due to the added capabilities they would present, while SONICUE sound system software provides the control. “TGX with SONICUE was the right choice to ensure the X1 released its real ‘power’,” said Konuralp. “TGX amps are absolute beasts that give another level of headroom to the line arrays and subs.”

Away from the stage, ZX5 cabinets powered by L-Series amplifiers have been selected to provide the soundscape around the outdoor swimming pool. Eight of the cabinets have been mounted on specially constructed covered pylons and hung in pairs around the pool. These are driven by two L2800FD amplifiers to ensure smooth, even sound for the animated show that takes place at the pool.

(Image credit: Electro-Voice)

The Atempo team faced entirely different challenges when it came to the nightclub inside the hotel. Here they opted for ELX200 loudspeakers to provide the precise and consistent coverage required within the venue.

“The floors above the nightclub are accommodation, so we didn’t want the sound system to disturb guests,” explained Konuralp. “We prioritized homogenous sound distribution and clarity to deliver balanced, high sound reinforcement for this area.”

The 12 ELX200 cabinets (four of each of the passive 15-inch, 10-inch and 18-inch subwoofer) are driven by three L-Series amplifiers. “L-Series gave us the best price-to-performance choice and delivers the highest performance within its class,” stated Konuralp.

Reflecting on what has been a very positive result at the 553-room hotel, Konuralp is clearly pleased with the work of his team and the performance of the sound systems. “We have always had a good experience using Electro-Voice and Dynacord equipment, and the Liberty Fabay Hotel provided another example of this,” reflected Konuralp “We’ve had a great outcome here and we haven’t faced any difficulties.”