Electro Acoustics Wins Grand Forte Small Business Award from Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce

Electro Acoustics received the 2020 Grand Forte Award during Mayor Betsy Price’s State of the City Address on Feb. 28 at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

“Small businesses and entrepreneurs are the backbone of our community, driving economic prosperity throughout Fort Worth. We must continue to support our business community at all levels to be certain Fort Worth thrives,” said Mayor Price, a successful small business owner prior to becoming a public servant.

[Electro Acoustics Named Small Business of the Year by Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce]

“This was a really fun experience for us,” said Luke Jordan, vice president and co-steward, Electro Acoustics, “It’s just been really affirming that all the work our people have done and the impact that we’ve had on the community has been recognized.”

The competition—formerly known as Small Business of the Year—is categorized by industry rather than the number of employees. Categories were Emerging Business, Manufacturing/Distribution, and Professional Services.

"Small businesses are a key indicator of a region's economic health,” added Brittany Brookens, the Chamber’s director of small business. “The Forte Awards provides a platform to showcase and promote the incredible work they do in the Fort Worth area."