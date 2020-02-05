Electro Acoustics Named Small Business of the Year by Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce

Electro Acoustics recently received the 2020 Small Business of the Year Forte Award from the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce.

Luke Jordan, PMP, CTS-I, the company's vice president and co-steward. accepted the award on Jan. 30 during an award ceremony in downtown Fort Worth attended by over 200 guests.

Electro Acoustics won in the Professional Services category and was chosen from a field of nine finalists in three categories: Manufacturing, Professional Services, and Emerging Business. Criteria for the award are business growth and performance, sound business strategies and practices, customer service strategies, business challenges, unique and innovative approaches, and community involvement.

[79 Percent Of Small Business Owners Say No Recession Until Spring 2020 Or Later]

“Receiving this award was confirmation that building a business based on our key core values and investing in career development for our people produces superior results for our business, our team members, our clients, and our community," said Chris Jordan, chief steward and president.

"Small businesses are a key indicator of a region's economic health,” added Brittany Brookens, the Chamber’s director of small business and entrepreneurship. “The Forte Awards give us a platform to showcase and promote some of the incredible work they do."

Each finalist was judged by a panel of Fort Worth Chamber business owners and professionals, most of them past Forte award winners.