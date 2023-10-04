Effortless Cable Organization for Commercial, Educational Spaces

CableEZ has introduced its 2 Gang Model that delivers a versatile, reliable, and aesthetically pleasing solution for cable organization. It is engineered to be installed over the top of a one or two-gang input plate or wall transmitter, or can be a stand-alone element, making it a flexible choice for various applications.
“After launching our 1G model earlier this year, the need for a 2 Gang Model was engineered to offer our customers streamlined cable management," said Jeremy Meyer, co-owner of CableEZ. "It simplifies installation and offers end users reliability. No more lost or damaged cables, no more help desk calls, or lost meeting/classroom time, no more equipment tampering, or wasted time looking for passwords, or downloading apps. We also like to say that ‘It works well with others’, meaning it’s an add-on to existing infrastructure verses a replacement part.”
[Running from Fears in Pro AV]
Key Features of the CableEZ 2 Gang Model:
- Flexible Installation Options: Engineered to adapt to specific requirements. It can mount directly to the wall or electrical box, ensuring a secure and streamlined installation.
- Efficient Cable Routing: Using 90-degree connectors or adapters, this cable management solution allows for smooth cable routing. The cable is routed around the corner pins inside the mounting ring and out the bottom slot. These turns create resistance in the box, securing and protecting both the cable and the wall connection, preventing damage, and maintaining a clean appearance.
- Two-Part Design: The CableEZ 2 Gang Model consists of two essential parts: the back ring and cover plate. The cover plate is available in both black and white, with custom options available upon request. This customization allows you to seamlessly integrate the cable management solution with your decor.