Effortless Cable Organization for Commercial, Educational Spaces

CableEZ has introduced its 2 Gang Model that delivers a versatile, reliable, and aesthetically pleasing solution for cable organization. It is engineered to be installed over the top of a one or two-gang input plate or wall transmitter, or can be a stand-alone element, making it a flexible choice for various applications.

(Image credit: CableEZ)

“After launching our 1G model earlier this year, the need for a 2 Gang Model was engineered to offer our customers streamlined cable management," said Jeremy Meyer, co-owner of CableEZ. "It simplifies installation and offers end users reliability. No more lost or damaged cables, no more help desk calls, or lost meeting/classroom time, no more equipment tampering, or wasted time looking for passwords, or downloading apps. We also like to say that ‘It works well with others’, meaning it’s an add-on to existing infrastructure verses a replacement part.”

Key Features of the CableEZ 2 Gang Model: