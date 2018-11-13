DWR Distribution to Represent Audix Microphones in South Africa

DWR Distribution, a South African supplier of stage lighting and other live performance equipment, will be the sole distributor for Audix Microphones in South Africa. Audix is a designer and manufacturer of microphones for the professional music and installed sound industries, with a product line that includes a wide variety of handheld vocal mics, instrument mics, wireless mics, and installed microphones for business, government, house of worship, education, and healthcare applications.

“Over the past two years, our company has seen tremendous growth in the audio products we offer to the industry,” said Robert Izzett from DWR. “The one thing we did not have were microphones. Audix is one of the leading brands across the globe, and what makes the company special and approachable is their passion for the end user. By investing in research and development over the past 30 years, and listening to their customers’ needs and requests, Audix has developed innovative and performance-driven microphones.”

Audix has been a well-known name in professional music for over three decades, with acclaimed international artists using and endorsing their microphones, including Willie Nelson, Todd Sucherman of Styx, and Morgan Beatbox, an internationally known beatboxer from South Africa.

Audix has also established itself as a leader in the installed sound industry, where their hanging mics, tabletop mics, and other installed solutions are often preferred by professional audiovisual contractors, integrators, and consultants for their fidelity, durability, ease of installation, and overall value. “This product range will be of particular interest to companies installing in the corporate realm, government institutions, venues, and schools,” Izzett said.

“We are excited to have DWR represent Audix in South Africa,” said Cindy Bigeh, interim director of international sales. “DWR Distribution represents a wide variety of products to several industries and a wealth of clients. From lighting to theater, schools to places of worship, and even restaurants, including installation and service, DWR can meet the needs of most any customer. DWR also hosts trainings as they are focused on supporting their clients.”