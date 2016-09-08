DSF Reprises Coffee & Controversy Breakfast at NYC DS Week

The Digital Signage Federation announced that it will host Coffee & Controversy – a Breakfast, featuring a spirited panel discussion in New York City during Digital Signage Week on Tuesday, October 25 from 8:30-10:15am at Guy’s American Kitchen and Bar in the heart of Times Square.



Following the breakfast event at 10:30am attendees are also invited to join the Show+Tell Digital Design Walking Tour of digital signage installations and projects around Times Square, which will feature the premiere of the “Tour Guide App.”

The DSF panel discussion, moderated by Ken Goldberg, DSF’s immediate past Chairman and Chairman & CEO of Real Digital Media, will explore a number of topics related to technology, content and operations. The morning’s format will be rapid fire and will invite audience participation by providing a mobile voting app allowing those in attendance to weigh in after each topic. Audience results will be displayed in real time.

Attendees are also invited to suggest panel topics by tweeting to @DSFederation with the hashtag #coffeetopic. Topic authors will be identified as topics are posed to the panel, which will consist of:

•Bryan Meszaros, CEO & Founder, OpenEye Global

•Phil Lenger, President & Creative Director, Show + Tell

•Jeff Hastings, CEO, BrightSign

The event will run from 8:30-10:15am followed by a Walking Tour, which departs at 10:30. A breakfast buffet will be served starting at 8:30am and the panel discussion will start at 9:00am. Admittance is $10 for DSF Members, $30 for non-members and will include the breakfast buffet. Spots for both the breakfast and Walking Tour are limited.