DSE 2020 Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Digital Signage Expo (DSE), which was scheduled to take place in Las Vegas March 31 – April 3, has been postponed until late summer/early fall due to spread of the coronavirus.

"We have decided to postpone DSE 2020 to the late summer or early fall," said Angelo Varrone, CEO of Exponation, the show's organizer. "This was not an easy decision to make, but the escalation of travel bans and coronavirus cases dictates this action. We are working with the Las Vegas Convention Center to secure new dates for DSE 2020 and will be making that announcement in the near future."

