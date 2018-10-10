DPA to Debut its Smallest Microphone Capsule Yet

The What: DPA will be launching its smallest high-end pro audio microphone capsule ever—the d:screet CORE 6060, 6061 Subminiature Microphones and the d:fine CORE 6066 Subminiature Headset Microphone—at AES NY in Booth 633. Measuring in at three millimeters (0.12 inches) in diameter, the new 6000 series is 60 percent smaller than DPA's existing 4000 series.

DPA's d:fine CORE 6066 Subminiature Headset Microphone will debut at AES NY 2018.

The What Else: While the new mics may be small, DPA says they are powerful in terms of performance, as all three incorporate the company's CORE by DPA microphone amplification technology, designed to reduces distortion and increases dynamic range. The microphones with CORE by DPA have also achieved an IP58 waterproof rating, which provides water and moisture resistance.

In terms of technical specifications, all three 6000 series capsules are omnidirectional and have a frequency range of 20 Hz - 20 kHz. The d:screet 6060 lavalier has a noise floor of only 24 dB(A), while the d:screet 6061 lavalier and d:fine 6066 headset have noise floors of only 26 dB(A). This is similar to the company's existing 4000 series miniature mics.

The Bottom Line: DPA's new Subminiature Microphones will be available in November. All three capsules are available in black and beige, and more colors will be added to the range later.