DPA Microphones to Debut 2028 Vocal Mic at AES

The What: DPA Microphones will debut its new 2028 Vocal Microphone for live performance to the U.S. pro audio market at AES 2019 (Booth 633).

The What Else: Offered in three variants—a wired XLR handle and two wireless configurations—the 2028 features a brand-new fixed-position capsule, as well as a specially designed shock-mount and pop filter. With the expected wear and tear that comes with live performances, both the outer grille and the inner pop filter of the 2028 can be detached and rinsed. Additionally, the 2028 exhibits a supercardioid polar pattern, with the DPA uniform off-axis response. This gives the microphone a very high gain before feedback and makes it easier to handle bleed from other instruments in close proximity, picking up sound in a natural way.

“DPA continually strives to provide the most advanced technology and best sound possible to meet the growing needs of current and potential customers,” said Christopher Spahr, director of sales and marketing, DPA U.S. “From churches to concerts, DPA is proud to offer ground-breaking solutions that continue to push the limits of modern technology.”

The Bottom Line: The 2028 Vocal Mic is well suited for live stage performances, broadcast, and pro AV applications. On a live stage, the 2028 delivers the same sonic qualities as DPA’s other microphone solutions and needs no (or very little) EQ to sound just like you are standing next to the singer.