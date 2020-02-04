Diversified Acquires Sensory Technologies

Diversified, number two on the 2019 SCN Top 50, has acquired Sensory Technologies, an audiovisual integration firm headquartered in Indianapolis, IN. The acquisition not only adds more than 170 individuals to Diversified’s global team, but it offers a strategic expansion of the company’s footprint in the Midwest and Northeast regions.

Fred D’Alessandro (left) of Diversified and Derek Paquin of Sensory Technologies (Image credit: Diversified)

“Combining the strengths of our two innovative companies will help us sustain the necessary growth to meet the evolving needs of our clientele,” said Fred D’Alessandro, CEO of Diversified. “Sensory Technologies has built an exceptional business, and I’m excited to welcome them into the Diversified family.”

“Sensory Technologies has always had an entrepreneurial commitment to its clients with a spirit of innovation, continuous improvement and measurable outcomes,” added Derek Paquin, principal of Sensory Technologies. “When I was introduced to Fred and the team at Diversified, I could see they had a similar passion for these core values.”

“We are so excited to join the Diversified family and bring together the collective talent of our teams,” concluded Anne Sellers, managing principal of Sensory Technologies. “Through Diversified’s extensive portfolio of solutions, paired with the unique geographic coverage of our team at Sensory, the sky is the limit.”