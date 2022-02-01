Discovery Education Partners With TrueSport on Meaningful Educational Tools to Promote Life Skills & Core Values to Students

In an engaging 24-minute video, students meet with Olympic, Paralympic, and Team USA athletes to explore how the values of sportsmanship, character building and life skills, and clean and healthy performance, drive their success in both athletics and life.

TrueSport--the outreach education arm of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) dedicated to transforming the culture of youth sport--and Discovery Education are entering into a partnership to provide powerful educational tools to equip students with resources that help build life skills and core values for success on and off the field of play. Discovery Education's state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place.

The partnership has produced The Mindset of a TrueSport Champion Town Hall, which premieres today at 1 p.m. ET in time for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. In an engaging 24-minute video, students meet with Olympic, Paralympic and Team USA athletes to explore how the values of sportsmanship, character building and life skills, and clean and healthy performance, drive their success in both athletics and life. Included in the Town Hall are Team USA weightlifter Abby Raymond, wheelchair basketball Paralympian and three-time medalist Trey Jenifer and Olympic boxing silver medalist Richard Torrez, Jr. Learn more about The Mindset of a TrueSport Champion Town Halland register here.

'Youth Sport is About More Than Winning'

"The lessons and values learned through sport prepare young people to be more successful now, and in the future. The Mindset of a TrueSport Champion Town Hall is designed to inspire students, educators, coaches and families to reflect on their choices and core values so that youth sport is about more than just winning," said Dr. Jennifer Royer, the senior director of TrueSport and Awareness at USADA.

Accompanying digital materials created by Discovery Education's expert curriculum and content team include an instructional educator guide designed for any learning environment, as well as a guide for coaches and parents. The Mindset of a TrueSport Champion Town Hall and the resources are available at www.TrueSport.org and on Discovery Education's K-12 learning platform.

The Mindset of a TrueSport Champion Town Hall is part of a series of virtual events, including Virtual Field Trips that engage students and support educators. Every month, Discovery Education adds hundreds of new resources, from ready-to-use activities to immersive videos and Virtual Field Trips to podcasts and curated channels found in the flexible K-12 platform. Each resource is culturally authentic, reflects the diversity of today's world and includes embedded supports, such as closed captioning, text-to-speech and language translations.

For more information about Discovery Education's digital resources and professional learning services, visit www.discoveryeducation.com.