Digital Transformation: It’s Time (EDUCAUSE Review)

"A decade ago, profound—and often existential—questions about online education and its place in postsecondary education were common topics of conversation. Over the past several years, colleges and universities have come to see the value of online learning, and it is booming in a big way, from fully online programs for working adults and online graduate degrees to the growing numbers of colleges and universities that offer online courses for traditional undergraduates. Fast forward to 2020, and everyone is online, to some extent, due to the novel coronavirus."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The demands on online learning in higher ed have never been greater. To keep up with the new normal, helping your instructional design teams build more expansive skills is critically important.