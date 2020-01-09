Digital Signage Expo Names 2020 Advisory Board

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) has named its Advisory Board for 2020.

The Advisory Board is comprised of more than 60 professionals representing a wide range of industry professionals including advertising agencies, digital out-of-home networks, consultants, and AV integrators. There is also variety of end user verticals represented on the Advisory Board including corporate communications, higher education, retail and hotels, as well as many others.

A sampling of participating organizations includes American Eagle Outfitters, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority,Best Buy, McCarran International Airport, Calgary TELUS Convention Centre, and MGM Resorts International.

All DSE Advisory Board members and their organizations are actively involved in the areas of digital display networks and interactive and emerging technologies, and represent a variety of professional expertise.

DSE 2020 is scheduled for March 31 - April 3, 2020, with access to the Exhibit Hall April 1-2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. For more information or to register, visit digitalsignageexpo.net.