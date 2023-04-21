Digital Signage Circuit Brought to Life with 'Spectacular Installation of 28 LED Screens'

The new HLA International Clinic in Barcelona is equipped with a novel digital signage circuit comprising around thirty LED screens, making it a unique installation of its kind in a medical center. The integration was carried out by luk hiar!, who chose the nsign.tv software platform (opens in new tab) for the centralized management of the display network.

The new building, with four floors and three basements over a ground plan of nearly 70,000 square feet, is HLA's second medical center in Barcelona and covers over 20 different specializations. It is also a reference for urban sustainability, designed and built with sustainable architecture and materials.

[Sustainability in Pro AV] (opens in new tab)

Both the architect as well as the management of the center did not want conventional LCD screens hanging on the walls, but rather an elegant, attractive, and modern digital signage circuit to share information and contents with patients in a dynamic way.

(Image credit: nsign.tv)

With this brief, luk hiar! designed a network based on LED hardware in different formats, sizes, and technologies, including transparent LED screens, digital posters, and modular flat screens, which are deployed in the clinic's different spaces including waiting rooms, reception area, training rooms, corridors, and lobbies.

"LED technology affords excellent image resolution at a highly competitive price and gave us the modular flexibility we needed to build displays in any shape and size in the clinic, creating a notable impact and adding a spectacular touch to the medical center," Jorge Luna, executive director of luk hiar! explained.

[Ready Player One: 9 Media Players for Your Next Digital Signage Experience] (opens in new tab)

The content of the 28 screens deployed around the new clinic are managed centrally through 20 licenses from the nsign.tv software platform which operates like the brains controlling the network, regulating the schedule of contents and synchronizing them easily and intuitively.

"We chose nsign.tv for the project because it is a solution that facilities the straightforward yet versatile management of all the screens. The software is simple to operate and allows the client to be self-sufficient in handling it, if they so wish, and is able to integrate different sources of information and can be used with any kind of hardware," explained Luna.

With nsign.tv, the users of the clinic's network can upload any content, program playlists easily, and even automatically if required, schedule the publication of playlists and assign them manually or automatically to different devices. At the same time, all devices can be controlled remotely.

The various displays dotted around the clinic are used to greet visitors and patients, to make waiting time more bearable and pleasant with a range of attractive contents, to share health information and advice, to play corporate and entertainment videos, as well as to convey updated information on the center's opening hours and the location of the different units and rooms. Moreover, the clinic’s rotation manager is also using nsign.tv to optimize the flow of public attention through the screens.

(Image credit: nsign.tv)

Made of flexible, light and easy to install panels, these semi-transparent polycarbonate LED screens can be placed on any glass surface and are semi-transparent when not in use, in such a way that they do not interrupt the vision and add an elegant and surprising touch to the different spaces.

The digital signage network installed in the clinic is totally extendable thanks to the scalability of nsign.tv, which allows it to be used in an unlimited number of devices. In fact, luk hiar! will soon be installing a large LED HD screen in the ground floor lobby.

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

The new network is a unique audiovisual installation in Spain in a hospital setting. "It is an innovative project, and the truth is that the client was completely won over by the network of displays, which gives the clinic an absolutely differential aesthetic, concluded Luna, "and they have already seen the versatility and potential for management that the system allows thanks to the power of nsign.tv."