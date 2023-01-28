Road to ISE 2023: nsign.tv to Showcase the Evolution of Digital Signage

nsign.tv (opens in new tab) heads to ISE 2023 with several innovations to show how digital signage is evolving towards digital experience solutions that involve greater interactivity and engagement with customers and consumers.
At its booth 6H110, the company will have two areas of active demos of its digital signage platform and will divide the booth into four well marked zones that structure their value proposition, namely:
- Usability: nsign.tv will show its multi-platform and works in SOC with different brands of screens such as iiyama, Samsung, LG, Phillips, Vestel, and even with a LED with external player syncing content and acting as a video wall.
- Engagement: The platform will continue to show interactivity through IOT/RFID, NFC solutions, QR, Presence Sensor, etc. as well as Lift & Learn solutions and product comparison. “In this section we will also show content interactions depending on the type of audience through facial recognition systems integrated with nsign.tv”, said Albert Baranera, managing director of the company.
- Analytics: Customers and brands increasingly need data driven solutions to be able to analyze the impact of their digital assets. Therefore, in this section, the company will show how its platform process different data connected to cameras for audience analytics, content broadcast data or connectivity with POS systems. “We will also show the new connectivity module of nsign.tv with Microsoft's Power Bi tool”, added Baranera.
- Dynamic content (applets): It is obvious that the versatility that html5 applications offer to display content gives us a multitude of possibilities to convert these contents into dynamic and automatically updatable. In this sense, nsign.tv will show several Dynamic pricing solutions for different verticals and visitors will be able to interact through a touch kiosk.