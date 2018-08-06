Digital Nirvana Metadator Application Makes IBC 2018 Debut

Digital Nirvana, a provider of media solutions and services, will showcase its new Metadator application at IBC 2018 in Amsterdam, running from Sept. 14-18 at the RAI Amsterdam. First introduced at NAB in April, IBC marks the international debut of Metadator — a software application that makes the editing process more efficient for broadcasters and content creators. Digital Nirvana will exhibit in Hall 14, Stand D05 during IBC.

Metadator is a software application that makes the content-based metadata creation process more efficient for broadcasters and content owners who are using the AVID media platform. The application has the ability to export media from AVID, create metadata automatically over the cloud and generate locators. The metadata, along with the locators will be automatically ingested and attach itself to the video asset present in AVID Interplay.

Creation of high-quality transcripts as metadata for pre-edit footages helps to streamline the editing process as well as simplifies closed captioning/subtitling processes. Content editors do not have to manually comb through huge amounts of video footage to create scene summaries. While editing footages down to a show, editors can easily find out the desired clips using the metadata that is available in the infrastructure.

A high-quality transcript generated through this service also aids in script writing and creating closed captions. Use cases also include video description wherein the application directly sends proxy videos to cloud service. Content owners will now be able to create transcripts easily for their media archives and create a searchable database within their AVID MAM infrastructure.

The Metadator application, installed at client’s premises, communicates with the user’s internal AVID InterPlay/ISIS infrastructure to extract media and securely transfer it to Digital Nirvana’s cloud-based platform over HTTPS. Metadator allows its users to choose whether to transfer the video assets or to extract audio-only from the video assets and send it outside the customer premises. The audio/video received at the cloud center is processed for auto-generation of metadata, which includes keywords, auto-transcripts, high-quality transcripts, and video descriptions. Once the metadata is created, Metadator can fetch it and post them on the user’s internal infrastructure. The application is also integrated with a continuous monitoring and alerting system that monitors each job and notifies all stakeholders on the status of the jobs.

Digital Nirvana has been providing knowledge solutions and services for customers worldwide. Broadcasters and media companies rely on Digital Nirvana’s innovative solutions to improve operations, ensure compliance, reduce costs and protect revenue streams. DN’s solutions help broadcasters capture content from multiple sources, create content, and publish to various digital platforms while monitoring for quality and compliance. With this rollout, Digital Nirvana is hopeful to scale new heights serving the media & broadcasting industry across the world.