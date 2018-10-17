DIGI Awards 2019 Open for Entries

The entry platform is now officially open for Digital Signage Magazine's 2019 DIGI Awards, recognizing the best digital signage applications and the most innovative new products for the digital signage market. The DIGI Awards is the only industry award program that recognizes the outstanding integrators, content providers, and new product manufacturers for digital signage.

“The digital signage industry has shown tremendous year-on-year growth, and the record number of entries we have received over the past few years reflects the impact digital signage has had on the overall AV integration category,” said Llanor Alleyne, content director, Digital Signage Magazine. “This year, we are looking forward to entries that demonstrate the leaps and bounds digital signage continues to make in transforming itself from a niche category to an integral part of the global technology market.”



There are three DIGI Awards master categories: Best Digital Signage Application/Design, Best Digital Signage Content, and Best New Product for Digital Signage. The first two will be open to all digital signage installations completed between October 2017 and October 2018, regardless of the application or the number of screens installed. In the New Products category, the product must have been launched between October 2017 and October 2018.

To enter the 2019 DIGI Awards, visit https://future.swoogo.com/2019-digi-best-of-show.

The deadline to enter is November 15, 2018.

To see the 2018 DIGI Award winners, visit https://www.avnetwork.com/news/2018-digi-award-winners-announced-best-digital-signage-applications-and-products