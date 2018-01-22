2018 DIGI Award Winners Announced

The winners of the 2018 DIGI Awards have been announced by NewBay Media’s Digital Signage Magazine. The DIGI Awards recognize the integrators and solution providers who have gone the extra mile to ensure success for their customers. Additionally, the best new products for the digital signage and DOOH (Digital Out of Home) markets are honored. Select winners were featured in a special DIGI Awards section of the 2017-2018 Digital Signage Best Practices Guide.





“As chair of the judges committee for the DIGI Awards, I congratulate all the winners,” said David Keene, executive editor, Digital Signage Magazine. “The entry process through the fall of 2017 saw another great crop of applications and innovative products. While digital signage is now so pervasive that it’s often taken for granted– or part of the AV world in general– dedicated digital signage and public display and networking technology as well as content platforms are evolving with new features, and designers, integrators and end users are pushing the boundaries of place-based and interactive systems. From fine-pitch LED in unusual entertainment applications to merchandising at the highest levels to employee-facing systems for corporations, the DIGI Awards are still the best look at how digital signage and DOOH best practices are defining a new digital landscape. ”

Best Digital Signage Applications Winners

Best Content, Ambient

C&G Partners

“Stolen Heart: The Theft of Jewish Property in Berlin’s Historic Center, 1933–1945.”

Best Digital Signage Content, Merchandising

Cineplex Digital Media

Toys ‘R’ Us Concept Store, with an “endless aisle” of messaging.

Best Deployment, Entertainment

Four Winds Interactive

AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami. The XFINITY East Plaza boasts a 16’ x 9’ LED video wall and five cylindrical screens for the home team’s fans– and for special event attendees.

Best Deployment, Entertainment– Temporary Installation

Premier Mounts—Premier Dedicated Solutions

Cinemark Century Orleans 18 and XD Theatre, located inside The Orleans Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, during CinemaCon 2017. Direct-lit LED technology for High Dynamic Range (HDR) to the cinema screen.

The Stolen Heart Video Map is the signature element of the exhibition “Stolen Heart: The Theft of Jewish Property in Berlin’s Historic Center, 1933–1945.” Designed by C&G Partners, the exhibition and three-dimensional projection map tracks the theft of Jewish homes and businesses.

Best New Products



Best New Technology Innovation

Seneca

The Seneca XK-Dock

Best New Technology Innovation—Display

Planar and Leyard

Leyard LED MultiTouch interactive video wall

Best New Generation Display Device, Large Screen

Sharp Electronics Corporation

The PN-V701 is largest LCD monitor (70 inch) specifically designed for video walls.

Best 4K Display Device

LG Electronics USA Business Solutions

The LG OLED Wallpaper commercial display.

Best New Generation Display Device, DirectView LED

Lighthouse Technologies Ltd.

The A2.5-89 and A2.5-118, 2.5MM pixel pitch LED.

Best Media Player

BrightSign

BrightSign HO523 OPS Media Player.

Best 4K Content Routing Device

Hall Research

4K Javelin Active Plenum HDMI extension cables.

Best Digital Signage Mounting Device

Peerless-AV

Peerless-AV’s Floor to Ceiling Cable Mount (DSF265L & DSF265P).