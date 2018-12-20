d&b "Opens the Door to New Install Possibilities" at ISE 2019

d&b audiotechnik will be at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2019, at RAI Amsterdam from Tuesday 5 to Friday 8 February, exhibiting multiple new products developed for audio system installation and integration.

On Stand C210 in Hall 7, the d&b team will introduce d&b’s first MILAN network protocol enabled product, the DS20 audio network bridge. In addition d&b will launch the R90 touchscreen remote control for d&b sound installations, present its BIM/Revit information modeling solution for planners, as well as updating visitors on developments in the d&b Soundscape system.

“ISE provides a great opportunity to highlight the advantages of our new developments, as well as to discuss emerging audio industry trends.” says David Claringbold d&b chief marketing officer. “Our team is looking forward to showing visitors what these new tools can help them to achieve.”

Guests heading to the d&b stand will also find the newest edition to the SL family, the KSL System, which will be officially launched atNAMM 2019 in California. KSL is the latest loudspeaker system from d&b, designed to deliver all the recognizable performance characteristics of its SL-Series lineage, from broadband directivity control to advanced rigging options. The KSL System is scaled to suit a broad range of installation and mobile applications.

d&b will also be showcasing these new products at ISE’s Pro Audio demo rooms E105 and E106. Guests will have the chance to join d&b sessions, including the product listening sessions, Soundscape sessions and the daily news session, where d&b will introduce the R90, and the DS20, with further focus on d&b Soundscape.