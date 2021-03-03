d&b to Offer Subscription-Series

The What: To address the global trend of “pay what you consume," d&b audiotechnik has launched a Subscription-Series that allows venue owners to upgrade their audiences’ sound experience with a new d&b system without a large, upfront capital investment.

[The Integration Guide to AV in a Post-COVID-19 World]

The What Else: d&b says the standard Subscription-Series plan enables customers to fast-forward their technical, creative, and business goals with the security and flexibility of a low monthly payment and commitment periods as short as 24 months. The subscription fee covers all audio system solution hardware, including accessories, system commissioning, post-install services, maintenance, and decommissioning. At the end of the subscription period, customers can choose to continue their subscription, upgrade or adjust the system requirements, or cancel the service. The d&b sales partner and dealer network are part of the new offering and will continue to provide reliable and flexible services for the end customers.

From our sister site: d&b audiotechnik CEO on Bouncebackability of the Live Music Sector

The Bottom Line: The new scheme ensures d&b’s install sound systems are more commercially accessible to an even wider range of venues. Alongside the new Subscription-Series, d&b also offers a pay-per-use option. The add-on option enables customers to install additional d&b equipment for use at occasional special events. Venues are charged when the enhanced system components are actually used.

The d&b Subscription-Series is now available in the United States, Europe (including the UK), Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand.