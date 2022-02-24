Security National Tops Itself With Daktronics Freeform LED Display

Daktronics Freeform LED display sits atop Security National Financial Corporation. Semi-transparent LED technology delivers outward visuals while also allowing light to pass into the windows behind.

A new freeform LED display at Security National Financial Corporation in Murray, Utah, has been manufactured and installed by Daktronics in partnership with YESCO. The more than 75 percent semi-transparent display sits atop the south side of the building and angles the east at the very end of the installation. Freeform LED technology has been used to cover windows, walls and entire buildings while also creating non-rectangular shapes and works of art.

[Daktronics, ACP CreativIT/CCCP Check All Boxes for Successful Partnership]

"We are excited to complete this media wall project for Security National as it will be one of the first transparent displays in the city," said YESCO account executisve Ben Olson.

The first and largest freeform LED display in Salt Lake County along the I-15 corridor and second largest freeform display in the state measures 21 feet tall by 86 feet wide and features 25-millimeter pixel spacing to deliver visual imagery to passersby. It incorporates 131 horizontal rows and 1,040 vertical columns which allow light to pass through the display and into the windows behind the installation while projecting imagery outward.

Seeing Outside From the Inside

Employees and patrons inside the building will also be able to look outward through the display and view the local landscape. To view a video highlighting the display, click here.

[GW University Upgrades Stadium with Daktronics LED Video Display]

"This project continues to strengthen our partnership with YESCO through a custom LED application," said Derek Dorow, Daktronics project manager. "We were able to draw on our experience with freeform LED applications and unique installation methods. Using past installations, we were able to provide a visual walkthrough to the customer, along with design criterion for YESCO's engineering team. Our engineering teams' early collaboration enabled our field team an effective and efficient installation that resulted in a great looking display."

In total, the project took roughly 800 man-hours to complete.