Home Run: Daktronics Powers New LED Video Display for University of Miami

Daktronics of Brookings, South Dakota, has partnered with the University of Miami to design, manufacture, and install a new LED video display to the outfield of Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on campus in Florida. Installation was recently completed as the system will be operational and impacting audiences when baseball resumes in 2022.

The new outfield display features more than 1,167,000 individual pixels to increase the resolution over the previous display by 56%. It measures approximately 20.5 feet high by 63.5 feet wide for a 70% increase in size and features 10-millimeter pixel spacing to bring excellent image clarity and contrast to fans throughout the stadium. The display incorporates industry-leading environmental protection to ensure it operates as expected during any form of weather.

The display is capable of variable content zoning which allows it to show one large image or to be divided into multiple zones. These zones can then show any combination of live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.

“Working in tandem with the University of Miami athletic department and campus project management team, we seamlessly demolished and removed the old structure that held a combination of static signs, a 12-year-old Daktronics video display with 23-millimeter pixel spacing and a fixed-digit scoreboard,” said Mike Kempany, Daktronics sales representative. “Behind the scenes is an entirely new structure including foundations, galvanized structure, and catwalk levels for future maintenance. The final touch is a full-width Daktronics display featuring 10-millimeter pixel spacing that will provide amazing flexibility for the operators to entertain Hurricanes’ baseball fans.

“We are extremely grateful to have been selected as the preferred video and scoring system provider by the University of Miami and are very excited to see the reactions of the crowd as the ‘Canes start their 2022 season.”

Daktronics will also be including its powerful Show Control solution with this installation. This industry-leading system provides a combination of display control software, world-class video processing, data integration and playback hardware that forms a user-friendly production solution.

In addition to the equipment installation, the University of Miami will also receive a content package that will be produced and delivered by Daktronics Creative Services.

Daktronics has grown with the sports industry from the company’s beginnings in 1968. Today, the company has LED video display installations at hundreds of colleges and universities across the United States.