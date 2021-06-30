CTI Opens New Seattle Office

Conference Technologies, Inc. (CTI) has opened a new office in Seattle, WA, to provide a more accessible location for its clients and employees.

CTI says the new office will allow the company to better serve customers with increased convenience, offer an improved work environment for its staff members, and allow the company to service the needs of the region.

“We are excited about our new office in Seattle, and we’re ready to enhance our offerings to the Northwest” said John Laughlin, CTI’s president and CEO.

The new office is located at 1455 NW Leary Way, Suite 400, Seattle, WA, 98107.