CTA Announces $10 Million Fund Commitment to Women, Diverse Founders and Diverse Leadership Teams

During the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas today, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announced that it will invest $10 million in venture firms and funds focused on women, people of color and other underrepresented startups and entrepreneurs.

“To continue to evolve and grow, the tech industry needs more equal access to venture funding,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “Various research reports indicate diverse teams make better decisions and achieve greater profits. At CTA, this is one more tool we are deploying to help promote diversity in the technology industry.”

[Want more stories like this? Subscribe to our newsletter and get it delivered right to your inbox.]

“The U.S. needs to invest in a diverse talent pool to capture great ideas and innovation and help birth more ‘unicorn’ companies,” said Tiffany Moore, senior vice president, political and industry affairs, CTA. “CTA is committed to this investment and will work with established funds and fund managers who focus on women, people of color and other underrepresented groups.”

[See video highlights from CES 2019.]

The CTA is the trade association representing the U.S. consumer technology industry, counting more than 2,200 member companies. CTA also owns and produces the CES tradeshow. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s industry services.