CrimsonAV Brings More Products, Service, and Value to InfoComm 2022

CrimsonAV, a leading pro AV Manufacturer and dvLED distributor, will be offering more at InfoComm 2022 in booth # W1923. Crimson will showcase more products, more service, more value, and more profits for system integrators. Crimson wants to be among the first to welcome attendees to InfoComm to reunite and catch up on all their new product offerings and more.

“There’s an old song from the late 70’s that comes to mind when I think of InfoComm 22. Reuniting with old friends—will feel really good. Nothing takes the place of face-to-face interactions. That’s what I’m most excited for this time around,” said William Bear, vice president of sales and marketing at CrimsonAV. “We’ve also got big news to share, among which are our mounts, carts, and racks that continually distinguish themselves in terms of design, quality, and value.

"But the key differentiator is that our products are uniquely designed with the installers in mind. We aim to save them time and money. I should also mention that the word “custom” is not foreign to us. Bring us your ideas and your projects—and we’ll make them happen! We’re also very excited to include some digital signage content partners in our booth. Displays and mounts are the beauty and brains, but as the digital signage folks like to say, “content is king”. Come by and meet Nicky, our content partner Telecine’s “Content Queen”. You will learn some helpful tips and fall in love with our animated Queen.”

“I think the other thing attendees will be very interested in is our new Desay dvLED products," said Larry Drum, national sales manager, dvLED. "We’re exhibiting several videowall options from our Desay line. Purchasing dvLED can be confusing with all the jargon and specifications. Our answer to the challenge, 'if you do not know dvLED, work with someone who does.' That’s us. Our team of experts understands the dvLED marketplace and can offer guidance to ensure your projects’ success.”