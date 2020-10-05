Crestron Releases ONE App for BYOD Workplace Control

The What: Crestron has launched the Crestron ONE app with mobile room control, enabling a control experience from any personal device. Crestron ONE empowers employee wayfinding, room automation, and content sharing from iOS and Android personal devices, facilitating touchless room management.

The What Else: Crestron ONE works with Crestron TSW 60-Series touchscreen via direct Bluetooth connection, without requiring devices to reside on the same network. This ensures compliance with customer’s global IT security standards. Using existing equipment and code, and without any additional programming required, managers can easily configure the in-room experience to select the right controls for each space. Regardless of how systems are set up, or which Crestron control system is being utilized, Crestron ONE delivers a consistent experience from any mobile device for conference rooms, huddle spaces, and other shared spaces.

“At Crestron, it was time to bring intuitive functionality and simple room control into the workplace,” said Daniel Jackson, senior director, digital workplace products at Crestron. “It is critical now more than ever to make the workplace as safe as possible to ensure that returning employees can utilize collaboration technology effectively and securely. This solution helps further our goal of offering Crestron customers a safe return to work during the global pandemic and beyond.”

The Bottom Line: With Crestron ONE, employees and guests at any workplace can control room technology safely, securely, and reliably through their personal devices, which automatically detect Crestron systems, authenticate via the touchscreen, and securely connect.

Crestron ONE is available now from the iOS App Store and Google Play.