Crestron Previews Future Innovation at ISE 2020

At ISE 2020, Crestron is providing a preview of what’s next for the AV industry, both in the near-term and beyond. New to the Crestron stand this year, the dedicated Future Innovation area focuses on technologies for the intelligent workplace. These include room-based AV solutions, Unified Communications, AV-over-IP, cloud-based management, and more.

“Innovation has always been our driving force. It’s made Crestron the company it is today,” said Randy Klein, Crestron CEO. “We invite ISE attendees to visit the Future Innovation area of our stand for a glimpse at what's next for our industry and what you'll be seeing at everyone else's stand three, four years from now."

“We’re leading the way by doubling down on our investment in the professional AV market, as well as cloud services,” added Ranjan Singh, executive VP, product and technology. “We’re all about transporting video in the most cost-effective way possible. That means providing our customers with the right products, with the right feature set, at the right price, across the spectrum of applications, along with the ability to deploy and manage everything from the cloud. We believe our customers should have the option to transition to newer technologies at their own pace, while leveraging their existing investments. For example, they can expect to see solutions that will enable them to enhance their HDBaseT solutions with AV-over-IP, as needed.”

“Today, Unified Communications is integral to a digital workplace strategy,” concluded Singh. “In our Future Innovation area, guests can expect to see a preview of the convergence between UC and AV room concepts—it will no longer need to be one or the other. This is where the advantages of our open standards driven platform and partnerships with leading manufacturers shine. Our APIs and SDKs enable the market to build even more integrated solutions than ever before. Virtually any capability you want, such as lighting control or sensors, can be seamlessly integrated, along with all the innovation Microsoft Teams or Zoom Rooms software bring to our intelligent rooms.”

Crestron is demonstrating its solutions for the modern, intelligent workplace and home in Stand 2-C20 at ISE 2020,

